Karnataka State Police (KSP) has released the call letter or admit card for the Physical Standard Test and Endurance Test for the recruitment of 2018 Sub-Inspector position. Call letter for the PST/ET test can be downloaded from the official website of KSP recruitment, psicivilnkh19.ksp-online.in.

Candidates are advised to go through the call letter carefully for more information on PST ET date, time, and venue of the PST/ET test. The candidates are also advised to go through the official notification for PST/ET test standards.

Here is the direct link to download call letter for PST/ET exam.

Candidates must feed in the log-in ID and password to access the call letter, which needs to be downloaded and printed out. The call letter must be carried to the venue mentioned on the call letter.