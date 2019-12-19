Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) has declared the result of 1st year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) examination on the official website – biharboard.online. Candidates can visit the official website to download the result.

The exam was conducted from 27th May to 31st May 2019. According to Bihar Board, a total of 24,190 candidates appeared for the 1st year Exam of Bihar DElEd 2019. Nearly 21,034 candidates have passed the exam.

Here is the direct link to the Bihar Board DElEd result 2019

How to check BSEB 1st Year DElEd Result 2019: