Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declared the 2017 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) final result today, December 20th. The examination calendar released by the SSC had tentatively said that the CHSL 2017 final result will be declared today at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Generally, the SSC declares the results in the evening hours and we can expect the same for the CHSL 2017 final result. The CHSL 2017 Tier II result was declared on May 10th, 2019.

The successful candidates underwent the DV and skill test in the month of August and September 2019 and now the result for the same will be declared.

SSC CHSL test is conducted to fill vacancies for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA), Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and for Data Entry Operators (DEO).

Here is how to check the result of CHSL 201: