Savitribai Phule Pune University will start accepting the application for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH-SET) 2020 from January 1st, 2020. The candidates who are interested in appearing for the MH-SET 2020 examination can apply for the same at the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The MH-SET 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2020. The application process will go on until January 21st, 2020 and correction of applications will be allowed to be conducted from January 23rd to January 29th, 2020.

MH-SET examination is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor positions at various colleges and universities in the state of Maharashtra. The exam will be conducted on 32 subjects and the candidate must have a master’s degree in the relevant subject. The details of the subject can be accessed in this link.

The test will consist of two papers. All the two papers will consist of only objective type questions and will be held on the day of Examination in two separate sessions without break. Paper-I shall be of general nature, intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate.

Paper-II shall consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions, (except mathamatical science) based on the subject selected by the candidate. Each question will carry two marks. In Mathematical Science, a student has to attempt all questions (100) either from Sections I & II or from Sections I & III only.

The MH-SET 2020 exam will be conducted based on syllabi of UGC.NET which have been updated and uploaded on the UGC website https://www.ugcnetonline.in/ with the link ‘Updated syllabi’ except for the subjects Life Science, Chemical Science, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Earth,Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Science. The updated syllabi are also available on the website http://setexam.unipune.ac.in.