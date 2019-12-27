Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will be announcing the result for the February 2020 C-CAT today, February 27th. This is based on the official schedule released by the Centre at the time of the notification and will be available at the official website, cdac.in.

The result for both the CCAT I and CCAT II will be available today and candidates can check their ranks after the results are announced. The admissions and counselling process will begin after the results are declared where candidates can do the online selection of courses and centres for the first counselling until January 6th, 2020 and the first round allocation result will be declared on January 8th, 2020.

The second and third allotment result will be declared on January 21st and February 7th, respectively and the process of counselling will end on February 14th, 2020.

CDAC had conducted the examination in the month of December wherein the CCAT I exam was conducted on December 8th and CCAT II exam was conducted on December 15th. The notification for the CCAT entrance exam was released on October 30th and application process went on until November 27th.

Admissions to all PG Diploma courses of C-DAC are done through C-DAC’s computerized Common Admission Test (C-CAT). Every year, C-CAT is usually conducted in June (for August admissions) and December (for February admissions).