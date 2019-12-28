Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released tentative vacancy details for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018. A total of 12,929 vacancies have been notified for all category of posts which is A, B, C, and D.

So all the candidates who had applied for SSC CGL 2018 can check the category wise vacancy details for the official website - ssc.nic.in. It must be noted that this is a tentative details and is subject to changes in the future.

Candidates can access the CGL 2018 vacancy details in this direct link.

SSC CGL is an examination conducted to recruit staff to various posts in ministries, departments and organisations of the Government of India.

SSC had released the CGL 2018 notification in May of 2018. The 2018 SSC CGL exam will be conducted to fill Group B and Group C posts in various departments of the Government of India.

The posts covered by the CGL 2018 exam include Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Inspector of Income Tax, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector and Junior Statistical Officer, among others.