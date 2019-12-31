Axom Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan Mission has declared Assam TET 2019 result on December 30th, 2019. The result can be accessed by all the candidates at the SEBA online website, sebaonline.org.

Assam SSA conducts to TET exam to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated to Assam state government. The 2019 Assam SET exam conducted on November 10th, 2019.

Here are the direct links to check Assam TET results:

Assam TET was initially scheduled to be conducted on October 20th; however, a notification issued on September 17th had increased the deadline for application for physically challenged candidates by 10 days and had rescheduled the exam.

TET exam is conducted for two levels, one for the Lower Primary that is Class I to Class V and the other is for Upper Primary or Class VI to Class VIIth. The exam tested candidates on Child Development of Pedagogy, Language I (Chosen by the Candidate), Language II or English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.