Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the KTET November 2019 result for all the categories on January 6th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the KTET 2019 examination can check the result for all the categories at the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The November 2019 edition of the KTET exam was conducted on November 16th, November 17th, and November 24th and the answer keys were released in the first week of December.

Here is the direct link to check the KTET November 2019 result.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

Steps to check KTET November 2019 result: