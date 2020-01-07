Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the final answer keys for the HPTET November 2019 examination on January 6th, 2020. Now that the final answer keys have been released, it is expected that the board will release the HPTET result soon.

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2019 November edition can download the final answer keys for their reference at the official website, hpbose.org.

Here are the direct links to download the HPTET 2019 final answer keys:

Final Answer Key for TGT(Medical) TET November 2019

Final Answer Key for D.El.Ed TET November 2019

Final Answer Key for TGT(Arts) TET November 2019

Final Answer Key for LT TET November 2019

Final Answer Key for Shastri TET November 2019

Final Answer Key for Non-Medical TET November 2019

The final evaluation will be done based on the final answer keys which were made after taking into account the objections raised after the release of the tentative answer keys in the first week of December.

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

The HPTET November 2019 notification was released on September 19th and the application process went on until October 9th, 2019. The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in November.