Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the answer keys for the HPTET November 2019 examination on December 7th. The HPTET 2019 November answer keys can be accessed by all the candidates from HPBOSE’s official website, hpbose.org.

Candidates of HPTET can raise objection against the answer of the answer keys on or before December 14th, 2019. The notification released along with the answer keys has details on how to send the objection which can be raised either by a fax or email.

Here are the direct links to check the HPTET 2019 November answer keys.

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Urdu) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Arts) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (LT) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Punjabi) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Shastri) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (D.El.Ed) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Non-Medical) TET November 2019

Notification Regarding Provisional Answer Key for (Medical) TET November 2019

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance. The exam will be conducted at 71 centres throughout the state, details of which are available in the notification.

The HPTET November 2019 notification was released on September 19th and the application process went on until October 9th, 2019. The exam is generally conducted twice in a year, once in June and once in November.