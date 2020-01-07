The sale of tickets for India’s 71st Republic Day have begun from today, 7th January 2020. This year the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations is Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS Summit held in Brasilia to be the chief guest at the Republic Day in 2020. Bolsonaro accepted the invitation with pleasure.

This year the Ministry of Defence has selected 22 tableau out of 56 proposals for the Republic Day parade. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will see its tableau, depicting its humanitarian efforts during catastrophes such as cyclones and floods, rolling down the Rajpath for the first time this Republic Day Parade. The force was raised in 2006 for specific tasks of relief and rescue during natural and man-made disasters or similar life-threatening situations.

The sale of tickets for Republic Day Parade 2020 and Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) will commence from 7th January 2020.

Event Denomination of tickets Republic Day Parade Rs 500, Rs 100, Rs 20 Beating Retreat (Full Dress Rehearsal) Rs 50 and Rs 20

Location of ticket sales counters are as follows:

North Block Roundabout

Sena Bhavan (Gate no. 2)

Pragati Maidan (Gate no. 1)

Jantar Mantar (Main Gate)

Jamnagar House (Opposite India Gate)

Shastri Bhavan (Near Gate no. 3)

Red Fort (inside August 15 park and opposite Jain Temple)

Parliament House (Reception Office)

From 7th January 2020 to 25th January 2020 the tickets will be sold at the locations mentioned above from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. From 23rd January to 25th January 2020, one ticket counter at Sena Bhavan will remain open till 7 pm. On 23rd January 2020 all ticket counters will open only in the afternoon on account of full Dress Rehearsal. On 26th January 2020 all ticket counters will remain closed on account of Republic Day parade.