NCVT MIS 2019 ITI annual result declared at ncvtmis.gov.in
The exams were conducted in the months of August and September 2019.
National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has released the MIS ITI 2019 annual exam results today, January 8th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ncvtmis.gov.in, according to reports.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MIS)‘s ITI or Industrial Training Institute’s semester exams were conducted in the months of August and September and now the results are out.
The server of the official website is too busy at the moment and candidates are requested to try after some time to check the result.
How to check NCVT MIS ITI semester exam results:
- Visit the NCVT official website.
- Click on the link to check the 2019 semester exam result.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The result will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.