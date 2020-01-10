Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the result for the UTET 2019 examination on January 9th. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

UBSE had released the final answer keys on earlier in the week and it was expected that the result will be coming out soon.

Here is the direct link to check the UTET 2019 result.

UTET 2019 examination was conducted on November 2019 and the tentative answer keys was released on November 13th and the objection could have been raised until November 23rd. 2019.

Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 exam was conducted in the month of November and the UTET consists of two papers. The Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for the Class I to Class V and Paper II is for Class VI to Class VIII.

UTET 2019 is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated with UBSE and is an yearly test. More than 1 lakh candidates participate in the UTET 2019 examination.

How to check UTET 2019 result: