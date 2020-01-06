Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the final answer keys for the UTET 2019 examination. Now that the final answer keys have been released, the result for the UTET 2019 will be coming out soon. The final answer keys can be accessed at the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in.

UTET 2019 examination was conducted on November 2019 and the tentative answer keys was released on November 13th and the objection could have been raised until November 23rd. 2019.

The final answer keys can be accessed in these direct links.

UTET I SANSODHIT ANSWER KEYS

UTET II SANSODHIT ANSWER KEYS

Earlier it was reported that the UTET 2019 result will be coming out in the first week of 2019. Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2019 exam was conducted in the month of November and the UTET consists of two papers. The Paper I is for candidates seeking eligibility to teach for the Class I to Class V and Paper II is for Class VI to Class VIII.

UTET 2019 is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at the schools affiliated with UBSE and is an yearly test. More than 1 lakh candidates participate in the UTET 2019 examination.

How to check UTET 2019 result: