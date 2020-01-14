Uttar Pradesh D.El.Ed Authority is expected to release the UPTET 2019 examination answer keys today, January 14th, 2019, according to various reports. Once the answer keys are out, candidates can access them at the official website, updeled.gov.in.

UPDATE: UPTET 2019 answer keys released. Check this report for more details.

UP Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was conducted on January 8th, 20202 in two sessions amidst tight security in which around 16.5 lakh candidates participated. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 22nd, 2019; however, it was postponed as several candidates could not download the admit card due to internet issues.

Once the answer keys are released, candidates will have an option to raise objection against the answers. Candidates are suggested to go through the answer keys carefully and raise any objection within the specified time frame.

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2019 exam is being conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools recognised by UP Board. The Paper I is conducted to certify the eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII.

The UPTET 2019 notification was released the notification and started the application process on November 1st, 2019 and the application process went on until November 20th.