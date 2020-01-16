Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the 2019 State Services Exam and State Forest Service examination model answer keys on January 15th, 2020. All the candidates who had appear for the exam can download the answer keys from the official website, mppsc.nic.in.

The notice for the answer keys stated that the MPPSC will invite objection against the answer keys, link for which will be activated on January 17th and the last day to submit the objection is January 23rd, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the MP State/Forest Service answer keys.

MPPSC had conducted the preliminary exam for SSE and SFS 2019 examination on January 12th, 2020 in two sessions. The first session was conducted from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and the second session from 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.

The candidates who clear the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main exam after which an interview round will be conducted. The SSE examination is being conducted to fill 330 vacancies.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE and SFS 2019 prelim model answer keys: