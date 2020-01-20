Government Dunger College, Bikaner, will start accepting applications for the PTET 2020 examination from today to admissions to 2-year B.Ed and 4-year BSC-B.Ed/BA-B.Ed courses from today, January 20th. The application link will get activated today at the official website, ptetdcb2020.com.

The application process for the PTET 2020 entrance exam will go on until March 2nd, 2020 and the exam is set to be conducted on May 10th, 2020. After the PTET 2020 result will be declared, the counselling process for various colleges will begin, details of which will be released later.

Rajasthan state conducts the PTET examination for admissions to various teacher training courses offered at various institutions in the state. This includes 2-year B.Ed Course for which the minimum qualification is graduation from any stream and 4-year BA-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed integrated course for which candidates must have cleared the 12th class to be eligible to participate in the exam.

PTET 2020 Important Dates Activity Date PTET 2020 Application Begins January 20th PTET 2020 Application Ends March 2nd Application Correction last date March 10th PTET 2020 admit card May 5th PTET 2020 Exam date May 10th (9.00 am to 12.00 noon) PTET 2020 Result May 25th

The official website currently has information on important dates for the PTET 2020 examination and links for application and notification is visible not functional. Candidates are suggested to check a little later to see if the notification has been uploaded and application link has been activated so that they can proceed with the necessary further action.