Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education (UBTE) has released the admit card for the examination that will be conducted for the Group D positions for the UK High Court, Nanital. The admit card for the examination is available for all the candidates at the UBTE Group D recruitment website, ubtergd.in.

UBTE will conduct the written examination for the recruitment on February 2nd, 2020. The notification was released in the month of December 2019 and the application process went on from December 10th, 2019 to January 4th, 2020.

Here is the direct link to access the UK HC Group D exam admit card.

The examination will be conducted at Deheradun and Haldwani. A total number of 37 positions will be fileld via this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to go through the admit card carefully for the exact time and venue of the exam.

How to download UK HC Group D exam admit card:’