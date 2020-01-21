Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the 2020 Group I Services recruitment notification today, January 21st. Candidates can access the official notification and apply to participate in the recruitment process at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 69 vacancies will be filled via this recruitment drive of which 18 are for Deputy Collector, 19 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 10 Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), 14 for Deputy Registrar for Cooperative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director for Rural Development, and for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).

The application process for the TNPSC Group I Services is already underway and the last day to submit the application is February 19th, 2020. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 5th, 2020 from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm. The Main exam schedule will be announced after the preliminary exam results are declared.

The candidates must be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply with maximum age limit for candidates from SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs, BCMs and DWs of all categories is 37 years and for others is 32 years. The candidates who are apply for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) will get a concession of 1 year if they possess a BL degree.

Here is the direct link to access the TNPSC Group I Services 2020 notification.

Applicants should possess a graduate degree from any stream. In case of other things being equal, preference will be given to candidates holding additional qualification based on the position for which they have applied for. The details of additional qualification can be accessed on the notification.

How to apply for TNPSC 2020 Group I recruitment: