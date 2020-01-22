The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) released the Certificate in Accounting Technician (CAT) January 2020 Foundation course result on January 21, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the Part I examination can check the CAT result at the official website, icmai.in.

Here is the direct link to check the ICMAI CAT result.

ICMAI conducts the CAT examination is for entry level Accountants for 12th (10+2) passed and Under Graduates. The students who have passed/appearing 12th (10+2) examination are eligible to take admission in Foundation (Entry Level) Part-I of CAT Course.

The exam is conducted twice in the year, once in June and once in December and the exam is a multiple choice questions and is conducted online.

How to check ICMAI CAT January 2020 result:

1. Visit the ICMAI website.

2. Click on the CAT result link at the bottom of the home page.

3. Enter the registration number and submit.

4. The result will be displayed.