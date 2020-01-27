India Post has declared the result for the 2019 GDS recruitment exam for the Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal circle today, January 27th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, appost.in.

The result for the Assam, Bihar, Kerala, and Maharashtra circles for the GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.

Here are the direct links to check the GDS recruitment result for:

India Post was conducting the GDS recruitment drive for many circles, under which Chhatishgarh Circle had 1799 vacancies, Telangana with 970 vacancies, Andhra Pradesh had 2707, and West Bengal had 5778 vacancies.

Meanwhile, the final deadline to apply for the GDS post for the Assam Circle has been extended until February 9th, Initially, today (January 27th), was the last day to apply for the Assam Circle.

The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).

How to check India Post GDS result