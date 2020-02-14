Dibrugarh University UG Results for November 2019 exams to be declared soon
The semester results are expected to be declared today at dibru.ac.in.
Dibrugarh University is expected to declare the results for the Undergraduate exams held in November 2019 soon. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website dibru.ac.in. There is, however, no official communication from the administration of Dibrugarh University about the date or time when the 3rd Semester Result will be declared.
This story will be updated with the direct link to the results once declared.
How to check Dibrugarh University UG Results 2019 online:
- Visit official portal of Dibrugarh University at dibru.ac.in
- Click on the Results link on the right column
- You will be redirected to Results Section where all Dibrugarh University results are displayed
- Click on link for the Course, Semester and Programme applicable to you
- Enter your registration details
- The Dibrugarh University Nov Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save for future reference