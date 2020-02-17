Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the answer keys for the 2019 STET examination today, February 17th, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the answer keys at the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The link to raise objection has also been activated along with the release of the answer keys. Candidates are advised to go through the answer keys as soon as possible and raise the objection if necessary within the stipulated time mentioned.

Here is the direct link to access the Bihar STET answer keys and objection link.

The exam was conducted on January 28th and now the admit card was released on January 18th, 2020. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in October 2019 but was postponed.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.

How to check STET 2019 answer keys: