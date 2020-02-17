Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihoods Mission (UPSRLM) has invited applications for various positions on February 17th, 2020. All the candidates can go through the notification and apply for the same at the official website, sids.co.in/upsrlm/

The vacancies are for various positions at the SMMU level, District level, and Block level for 756 vacancies. A total number of 17 vacancies are for the SMMU level for 17 positions. For District level, there are 28 vacancies for eight positions and Block level has 711 vacancies for eight positions.

Here is the direct link to access the UPSRLM 2020 recruitment notification.

Screening of applications received would be strictly done on the basis of eligibility criteria prescribed for the position. Based on the information provided by candidates online, those who meet the eligibility criteria will be provisionally shortlisted to appear for the selection process.

Interested candidates should apply online latest by 7th March, 2020. The notification was released on February 14th and now the online application portal has been made live.

Interested candidates are advised to go through the official notification for determining the eligibility, qualification, application process, selection process for each positions. After fully understanding the various details, candidates can click on this direct link to start the application process.