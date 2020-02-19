Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) will close the application process for the 2019 Patwari recruitment today, February 19th, 2020. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Patwari recruitment can do so at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and Rajasthan SSO website.

The Board will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 4,207 vacancies of which 3,673 vacancies are in non-TSP areas and 570 in TSP areas. The application process for the recruitment started on January 20th, 2020.

Interested candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 40 years with relaxation for candidates from reserved category. They must also have a Bachelor’s degree with O or Higher Level certificate course conducted by NIELT or DOEACC or equivalent with working knowledge of Devanagari script.

The details of the selection process and pertinent dates for the same will be released at a later date. Candidates can access the short notice for the RSMSSB 2019 Patwari recruitment at the official website or in this direct link.

How to apply for RSMSSB 2019 Patwari position: