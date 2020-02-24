SSC 2020 Phase 8 Selection Post notification released; apply at ssc.nic.in before March 8th
The Computer-Based Examination for the Phase VIII Selection Post will be conducted on June 10th to June 12th, 2020.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2020 Phase VIII Selection Post notification on February 22nd, 2020 along with the opening the application process for the same. The candidates can access the notification and apply for the Selection Post recruitment on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
The SSC conducts the Selection Post recruitment for three levels. The first level is for candidates who have cleared the Matriculation (10th class), the second level for candidates have cleared the class 12th, and third level for candidates have a graduate degree or above.
The candidates are suggested to go through the notification for checking out for eligibility, qualification, and desired experience for each position. The last day to apply for the 2020 Phase 8 Selection Post is March 20th, 2020.
Here is the direct link to access the Selection VIII 2020 Post notification.
The CBT exam for the recruitment will be conducted from June 10th to June 12th, 2020. There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary and Graduation & above levels.
How to apply for SSC 2020 Selection Post Phase VIII exam:
- Visit the SSC official website.
- For candidates who do not have a log-in ID, they need to register first by clicking on this link.
- Once registered, candidates need to click at the ‘Apply’ button on the home page and click on ‘Others’ tab.
- Then click on the ‘Apply’ link against the relevant advertisement.
- The application process needs to fufilled and submitted.
- Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.