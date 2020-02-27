Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed board exams scheduled to be conducted on February 28th and 29th for the 10th and 12th classes in Northeast Dehi. The rest of the centres will conduct the exams as per the schedule.

CBSE also said that students who have missed exams in Delhi should not worry as board will soon release new dates for the examination, reports The Times of India.

Here is the direct links to check the list of centres where exams have been cancelled.

More than 80 centres fall in the region which were scheduled to conduct examinations for the 10th and 12th classes in the next two days.

The announcement was made by a CBSE official who said the exam will be conducted in rest parts of centresas per earlier schedule. A fresh date for the exam in northeast Delhi will be announced shortly.

Northeast Delhi has been experiencing violence since Monday afternoon with clashes and riot like situation in many neighbourhoods. The violence began as an attempt to evict anti-CAA protesters on Sunday and continued to escalate leading to deaths of more than 30 people including a police constable.