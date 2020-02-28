Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final result for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit) 2018 recruitment examination on February 27th, 2020. The candidates can check the list of candidates shortlisted for appointment at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The commission also released the cut-off marks for various categories along with the result. The list includes candidates from both the TSP and non-TSP areas.

Here is the direct link to access the RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 result.

RPSC shortlisted the candidates after conducting the document verification and conselling process for candidates who had cleared the written examination. The DV process was conducted December 2019.

How to check RPSC result: