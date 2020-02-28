RPSC 2018 Sanskrit Sr. Teacher exam final result declared at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The list of selected candidates was released for both the TSP and non-TSP areas.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the final result for the Senior Teacher (Sanskrit) 2018 recruitment examination on February 27th, 2020. The candidates can check the list of candidates shortlisted for appointment at the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The commission also released the cut-off marks for various categories along with the result. The list includes candidates from both the TSP and non-TSP areas.
Here is the direct link to access the RPSC Senior Teacher 2018 result.
RPSC shortlisted the candidates after conducting the document verification and conselling process for candidates who had cleared the written examination. The DV process was conducted December 2019.
How to check RPSC result:
- Visit the RPSC official website.
- On the right panel, click on the link to check the result.
- The PDF will contain the list of candidates who have cleared the examination.