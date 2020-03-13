Chhattishgarh Vyapam is expected to release the admit card for the CGTET 2020 examination today, March 13th, 2020. The candidates who have applied to participate in the examination can download the admit card once it is released from the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

CG PEB is scheduled to conduct the CG Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2020 examination on March 22nd, 2020 at 28 district headquarters in two sessions. The first session for Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and second session for paper II will be conducted from 2.00 pm to 4.45 pm.

CG Teacher Eligibility Test (CGTET) 2020 exam will be conducted to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at the schools certified under CG education board. The Paper I will be conducted to certify for candidates to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II for classes from Class VI to Class VII. The application process began on February 17th and the last day to apply was March 1st, 2020.

How to download CGTET 2020 admit card: