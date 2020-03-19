Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the process of releasing the Junior Engineer 2019 examination admit card. The admit card for the Northwestern region has been released and can be downloaded from the official regional SSC website, link for which is available at the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

SSC will conduct the JE Tier I examination from March 30th to April 2nd. SSC generally releases admit card around 15 days before the exam and thus it is expected to be released soon.

Apart from downloading the admit card, candidates can also check their application status for the JE 2020 examination at the SSC regional websites by feeding their personal log-in details.

Candidates can access the admit card for the JE 2019 exam in the regional website once they are released, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The open competitive exam is JE concerning Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The posts are Group „B‟(Non-Gazetted), in Level-6 (Rs 35400-112400/-) of pay matrix of 7thCentral Pay Commission. The total number of vacancies will be determined ‘in due course’.

The first level of the selection process will involve a computer-based exam. The CBT will test candidates on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, and Engineering. There will be a total of 200 questions for 2-hour duration with a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers.