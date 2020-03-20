Adding to the list of education boards that have postponed the 2020 board examination, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has also postponed its 10th and 12th board examination until March 31st. The information was shared on Thursday, March 19th, by the MPBSE Chairperson, Saleena Singh,

The decision was taken keeping in view the spread of Coronavirus and to shield the spread the virus among students and teachers involved in the process of the examination. The new dates for the exam will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the exams which was supposed to start on March 22nd has also been put on hold. The board has been conducting the board exam from March 2nd and the 10th class exam was scheduled to be conducted until March 27th and 12th class until March 31st.

Earlier, CBSE and CISCE boards had also postponed their exams. In addition, many universities have also put a hold on their exams and NTA has postponed the JEE Main April 2020 examination.

The Union Health Ministry says the number of positive coronavirus cases in India has increased to 195. This includes 32 foreigners and four deaths each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.