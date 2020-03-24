Rajasthan Staff Selection Board or RSMSSB has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be conducted in the months of April and May 2020, according to a notification released on March 23rd.

The exams which have been postponed include 2018 Librarian Grade II exam, 2018 Pharmacist exam, and 2019 Agriculture Inspector examination.

The notification can be accessed in this link.

This is part of Central and State governments’ efforts to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 virus. Multiple school, university, and competitive exams have already been postponed.

The new dates for the examination will be released in the future and candidates are suggested to keep checking RSMSSB’s official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.