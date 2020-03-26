National Testing Agency (NTA) which is authorised to conduct the NEET UG 2020 examination is not releasing the admit card for the exam tomorrow, as per the schedule. The information was relayed by multiple reports. Moreover, it is likely that the NEET UG 2020 examination will also be postponed.

The Times of India reports that the decision on when to release the admit card will be taken after April 14th, 2020 when the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted. The new dates will also be announced after April 14th, 2020.

The NEET exam is for admission to the undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions which from this year will also include admissions to AIIMS and PIGMER which till last year used to hold their own entrance exams.

NTA NEET 2020 application process was conducted from December 2nd, 2019 to January 1st, 2020. The exam is conducted in 11 languages and will test candidates on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology subjects with 180 MCQ questions for a total of 720 marks and for 3 hours’ duration.

The toll in the coronavirus epidemic in India rose to 13 on Thursday, and the total number of infections increased to 649, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 593 patients are still undergoing tr