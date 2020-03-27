All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has postponed the 2020 PG Entrance examination amidst the outbreak of COVID-19 outbreak and the curbs imposed by the government to mitigate its spread.

The website states, “In view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 outbreak, the competent authority of AIIMS has decided to postpone the conduct of following entrance examination schedule in May 2020.”

The exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3rd, 2020. The website further states, “The revised dates for conducting of the said examination will be notified in due course of time through website.” Candidates are suggested to keep checking the official website, aiimsexams.org, for the latest update.

AIIMS PG entrance exam is conducted for postgraduate courses provided by eight AIIMS institute spread across the country. The postgraduate courses include MD, MS, DM (6 years), M.Ch (6 years, and MDS.

Seventeen people in India have died due to Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the Union health ministry confirmed on Friday. There are 724 confirmed cases in the country, of which 640 are active.