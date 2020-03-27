Top news: One more Covid-19 patient dies, toll in India goes up to 17, confirmed cases at 724
The biggest stories of the day.
Seventeen people in India have died due to Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, the Union health ministry confirmed on Friday. There are 724 confirmed cases in the country, of which 640 are active.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for strengthening and reforming the World Health Organization so that it can adapt to new challenges. The prime minister made the comments during a special G20 summit video conference where the group of nations committed to unite against the coronavirus pandemic and inject $5 trillion (Rs 374 lakh crore) into the world economy.
Live updates
Covid-19 lockdown: Three Bihar policemen shoot at van driver, demand bribe; arrested
Several instances of police officials allegedly punishing or assaulting people out on streets, or tipping over vegetable carts, have emerged from several states during the first two days of the 21-day lockdown.
Covid-19: RBI permits banks, NBFCs to allow 3-month moratorium on loans, cuts interest rates
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday slashed the repo rate, or the interest rate at which the top bank lends to commercial banks, by 75 basis points to 4.4%. The reverse repo rate was also cut by 90 basis points to 4%, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The reverse repo rate is the rate at which the central bank borrows money from commercial banks.
Coronavirus lockdown: 300 migrant workers found holed up in two container trucks in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.
Painter and architect Satish Gujral dies at 94
Painter, writer and architect Satish Gujral died on Thursday. He was 94 years old. Gujral was born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1925. The artist, who was former Prime Minister Indra Kumar Gujral’s brother, was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in the country in 1999.
Coronavirus: Toll rises to 17 in India, 724 confirmed cases
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world crossed half a million on Friday, with the US leading with 85,505 cases. The pandemic has infected 5,31,708 people globally, and killed 24,053 people across 175 countries or territories, according to an estimate by Johns Hopkins University. As many as 1,22,203 people have recovered.
At G20 summit, Narendra Modi calls for a stronger WHO to fight coronavirus, say reports
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there was a need to strengthen and reform the World Health Organization so that it can adapt to new challenges, reported The Times of India. The prime minister made the remarks during a special G20 summit video conference where the group of nations committed to unite against the coronavirus pandemic, and inject $5 trillion (Rs 374 lakh crore) into the world economy to counter the impact of the crisis.
Coronavirus: Maharashtra to release around 11,000 prisoners on parole or furlough
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to release around 11,000 prisoners, whose term of imprisonment is less than seven years, on parole, amid the coronavirus epidemic. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made the announcement via his Twitter handle.
Thursday’s coronavirus updates: Toll rises to 16, Centre announces Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package
The toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 16 in India on Thursday, as seven more people died. The total number of cases increased to 694, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 633 patients are still being treated.