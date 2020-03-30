How Covid-19 will change the world: In conversation with Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon
The conversation is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 3 of #ReadInstead litfest, Yamini Aiyar, president and chief executive of the Centre for Policy Studies, talks to Shyam Saran and Shivshankar Menon about what a post-Covid-19 world would look like. While Saran is a former foreign secretary, Menon was India’s National Security Advisor.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other videos.
coronavirus crisis
Follow Scroll.in's extensive coverage of Covid-19
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.