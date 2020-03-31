Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has postponed the 2020 Karnataka CET examination until further notice. The notification for the postponement was issued on Monday which said that the step was taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19 virus.

KEA was supposed to conduct the Common Entrance Test or CET 2020 on April 22nd and April 23rd and the Kannada language test on April 24th. The notification added that the revised timetable will be published on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in and newspapers.

Here is the direct link to access the CET 2020 postponement notification.

As part of the efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has put the whole country under lockdown which is supposed to last until April 15th. Any updates is expected to be released after the lockdown is lifted.

India enters the 7th day of lockdown which will last until April 15th. On Monday, the country reported 227 new cases of COVID-19 aking the number of cases to 1,251. The number of deaths rose by seven to 32 by Monday night, the Union Health Ministry said.