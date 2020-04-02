India Post has declared the result for the 2019 GDS recruitment exam for the Maharashtra circle on April 1st, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check if they have cleared the exam at the official website, appost.in.

The result for the Assam and West Bengal (II cycle) circles for the GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.

How to check India Post GDS result

Visit the India Post GDS recruitment website. Under the ‘Result’ tab on the left panel, click on the relevant circle. A PDF with necessary information will open.

India Post was conducting the GDS recruitment drive for many circles, under which Maharashtra Circle had 3650 vacancies. The job of Gramin Dak Sevak will include sale of stamps and stationery, conveyance and delivery of mail and any other duties assigned by Postmaster/ Sub Postmaster. The job also includes the work of Indian Post Payments Bank (IPPB).