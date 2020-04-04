#ReadInstead litfest | Writing workshop with author Amitabha Bagchi
The #ReadInstead litfest has been organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 9 of the #ReadInstead liftest, Amitabha Bagchi teaches us how to write literary fiction. He is the author of Half the Night is Gone, Above average and This Place.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.