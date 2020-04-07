Central Government Water Board (CGWB) has released a recruitment notification for 62 professionals for Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga RejuvenationMinistry of Jal Shakti. The recruitment will be done for 48 Young Professionals and 14 Consultants and the application can be done offline details of which can be accessed at the official website, cgwb.gov.in.

The application process needs to be completed on or before April 25th and needs to be sent at the respective offices as mentioned on the official notification. The terms of appointment shall be for a maximum period of three years from the date of hiring, which can be curtailed based on performance evaluation.

The candidates interested in applying for young professionals should not be above 30 years and for consultants the upper age limit is 65. The candidates must have Masters degree (MSc/MS/MTech/MScTechor equivalent) in Geology/Applied Geology/Earth Science/GeoScience/Hydrogeology from a recognized university. Additionally, consultants must have 10 years of experience in the field of groundwater/hydrogeology.

Here is the direct link to access the official notification for the CGWB 2020 recruitment.

The application process must be processed offline and the format of application is provided on the official notification. Details of additional documents that must be sent along with the application along with the addresses where they need to be sent can also be found on the official notification.