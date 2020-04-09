More and more states have announced that they will not be conducting any exams this year for class 1 to 8 and Bihar has now joined the list of states to do so. The state’s education department announced that it will be promoting students from class 1 to 9 and Class 11 students without any examination this year.

The whole country has been put under lockdown to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The extreme situation has prompted many states to take this one-time measure so as to protect students from gathering for exams and other related things.

The Bihar Education Department said as reported by ANI, “In wake of coronavirus outbreak, all students from Class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted to next class.”

Regarding the board exams, Bihar 12th class result has already been declared wherein the students have scored a pass percentage of 80.44%. For 10th class, according to the last update, almost 50% of evaluation process was completed until it was put on hold due to the lockdown. The evaluation process is expected to being after April 14th after which the result will be declared.