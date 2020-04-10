Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow has postponed UPSEE 2020 exam date. Furthermore, the deadline to make corrections in the submitted applications has been extended until April 14th. The application correction can be done at the official website, upsee.nic.in.

Earlier, the University had extended the application deadline until April 6th and the last day to submit corrections was April 9th, 2020. The UPSEE 2020 was scheduled to be conducted on May 10th.

The notification regarding the same said that the new dates for the exam will be announced soon at the official website, upsee.nic.in. The postponement notification can be accessed in this direct link.

The entrance test conducted every year for admissions to the first year of Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA (Integrated). There is provision for lateral entry to 2nd Year of BTech/ BPharm/ MCA as well via this test conducted for all the colleges and universities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The state of Uttar Pradesh has registered more than 400 cases of COVID-19 until Thursday with 4 patient deaths. The evaluation process for the board exam for the state has been delayed further due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases, and thus the board exam result might be coming out in the month of June as predicted earlier.