Video | ‘Is Narendra Modi the new Indira Gandhi?’: Sagarika Ghose and Rajdeep Sardesai discuss
This dialogue is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
‘Who has been the most powerful Indian Prime Minister: Narendra Modi or Indira Gandhi?’
On day 15 of #ReadInstead litfest, journalists Sagarika Ghose and Rajdeep Sardesai discuss the similarities and dissimilarities between the two prime ministers.
Sardesai has authored books like Newsman: Tracking India in the Modi Era and 2014: The Election that Changed India.
also read
Rajdeep Sardesai explains how marketing professionals run Narendra Modi’s and BJP’s social media
book excerpt
Rajdeep Sardesai: Why are India’s political leaders unwilling to be held accountable to the press?
Meanwhile, Ghosh’s biography of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Indira: India’s Most Powerful Prime Minister is slated to be made into a film.
book excerpt
How Indira Gandhi gained love, gave up Oxford, and found her calling
book excerpt
Indira Gandhi: The alpha female who was attracted to alpha males
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other sessions.
#readinstead litfest
Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any updates
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.