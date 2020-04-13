All the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations University of Rajasthan have been postponed indefinitely, according to reports, due to the lockdown placed to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The new exam dates will be announced after assessing the situation when the lockdown is lifted.

According to Indian Express, higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati informed reporters that a committee has been formed under varsity vice-chancellor of University of Rajasthan, RK Kothari, to review the situation and prepare a report on how to resume exams.

All the candidates who are scheduled to appear for the exam from the unversity are advised to go to the official website, uniraj.ac.in, for latest updates on the new exam schedule.

Rajasthan state has already extended the lockdown period from April 14th to April 30th. The schools and universities will remain closed until the lockdown is lifted. The state has registered more than 800 cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths being reported.