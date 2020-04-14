Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will begin the 12th and 10th examination evaluation process from April 16th. The information was relayed by Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, to the reporters on Monday.

If the board manages to complete the evaluation process amidst the extended lockdown until May 3rd as announced by the Prime Minister Modi today, the results for the exams can be expected in the second half of the month of May.

As reported by Indian Express, Kumar said to the reporters, “Class 10 and 12 board exam answer sheets will be checked starting April 16, and the education board will make arrangements for it and take responsibility of the teachers involved in the exercise.”

The report also states that more than 16 lakh students participated in the board exams from the state this year of which 11.5 lakhs are from class 10th and around 6 lakh students from class 12th.

The board has already decided to promote students to the next class from class 1 to class 8th without any exams. Secretary said that the university exams will be conducted as per the guidelines issued by the UGC and AICTE.

The state of Gujarat has registered 600 cases of COVID-19 cases and has registered a death toll of 26. The total cases of COVID-19 in the country crossed the 10,000 mark on Monday.