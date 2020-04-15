Video | Capital and ideology: Arvind Subramanian in conversation with economist Thomas Piketty
This dialogue is a part of the month-long #ReadInstead online litfest organised by Juggernaut in association with Scroll.in.
On day 20 of the #ReadInstead online litfest, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian talks to the French economist, Thomas Piketty, about his latest book Capital and Ideology.
The #ReadInstead campaign was set up in response to the lockdown people are living through because of the coronavirus.
Click here to check out other sessions.
#readinstead litfest
Sign up for our special newsletter so that you don't miss any updates
The online literary festival will include some of Juggernaut’s biggest authors and consist of conversations, workshops, competitions, masterclasses and more.