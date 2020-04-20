Kerala Higher Education Department has asked higher education institutions to began preparation for conducting the remaining university examinations from May 11th. The lockdown in many regions of Kerala is expected to be eased from today and the department has set up a tentative date to begin the remaining examinations.

Moreover, the department will begin the process of evaluating the answer papers soon. The process of evaluation will be done from home of the evaluators and necessary arrangements are being made for the same.

According to NDTV, the department has formed a panel under Dr B Ekbal, Member (Education and Health) Planning Board and former Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, to make recommendations on changes in pedagogy, examination and evaluation process, and other issues.

Moreover, the department has said that university will conduct the examination in a week’s time. The institutions must also follow all the safety precautions instructed by the health department for the containment of COVID-19 pandemic

Times of India, however, has said that the schedule for the university exam is tentative and is liable to change based on the COVID-19 situation. Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel said the government has only asked the universities to prepare for the exams to begin from May 11th. Any decision on the same will be taken after the lockdown is lifted on May 3rd.