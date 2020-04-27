Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has postponed the results of the provisional allotment for CRP-PO/MT-IX, CRP –Clerks-IX and CRP -SPL -IX due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Institute will release updates regarding the same on its official website, ibps.in.

Earlier, the institution had postponed the results of CRP –PO/MT -VIII, CRP-CLERKS-VIII and CRP –Specialist Officers-VIII.

All these results are expected to be declared after the lockdown placed to mitigate the spread of COVID-91 is lifted.

The candidates are advised to follow the official website frequently to get the latest updates on the exams. One can also follow Scroll.in’s Announcement page for the latest update on IBPS exams.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 27,892 Sunday night with a death toll of 872. Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 29 lakh people and caused over 2.06 lakh deaths.