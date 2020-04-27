Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be interacting with parents and guardians today via a webinar and try to address concerns regarding students’ mental health and education.

The minister informed about the webinar in a video shared by him on Friday, according to reports. The webinar is scheduled to be conducted today, April 27th, at 1.00 pm.

The minister in his statement said, “Parents, I will be going live to hear and will try to address your concerns related to your child’s #education #mental health etc. So, let’s talk!” The minister further asked guardians and parents to post questions which the minister plans to address in the webinar.

The parents can ask questions or suggestions on Twitter by tagging the official handles of the Education Ministry and HRD Ministry along with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

NDTV reports that already parents have started pouring their suggestions with majority of them asking the minister to cancel the CBSE, NIOS and ICSE exams. With the prevailing COVID-19 situation, parents are worried that their children might get exposed to the virus if the boards decide to conduct exams after the lockdown is lifted.

Another issue that has emerged among parents is the issues regarding connectivity and other problems that students face during online classes.

Several central and state boards were not able to complete the board exams due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The boards that have managed to finish the exams have not been able to carry on the evaluation work due to the lockdown. The delay is expected to significantly affect the academic calendar and boards are trying to decipher how to mitigate the situation.