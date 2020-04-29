Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will be conducting the second edition of webinar soon, reports Indian Express. The second edition will be conducted with students to address their concerns around the exams, curriculum, results, academic calendar and other related topics.

The webinar will be conducted both on Twitter and Facebook and students can address their concerns and questions to official HRD Minister handle along with the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The minister will try to address the concerns and questions in the webinar.

The first edition of the webinar was conducted on Monday where the minister had address parents’ concerns. The minister had assured that the evaluation process for board exams will start soon for all central and state boards. Regarding the pending exams, the minister assured that only important exams will be conducted and the remaining subjects will be evaluated based on internal assessments.

The exact date and time of the webinar and other pertinent details will be announced soon. Meanwhile, students can start tweeting about their concerns and questions with the hashtag.

Students have already expressed concerns regarding the start of the academic year, schedule of pending exams, mass promotion without exams, result dates among others. Indianexpress.com also adds concerns from students with regard to availing books for students who are stuck in hostels and promoting students in first and second year of undergraduate schools.